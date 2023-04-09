Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $350.27 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $572.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

