Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

