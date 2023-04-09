Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,139 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1 %

Autodesk stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus cut their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.