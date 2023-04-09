Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,476 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.00. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,460. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

