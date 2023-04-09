Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,082,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after buying an additional 141,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,879,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,388,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

TEL stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

