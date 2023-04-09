Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.54. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $140.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

