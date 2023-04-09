Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,913. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $68.10 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

