Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEF opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

