Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $83.88 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,546 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,484. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.