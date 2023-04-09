Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Local Bounti were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

LOCL opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Local Bounti Co. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.85.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

