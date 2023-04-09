Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,245.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,193.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,010.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,329.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,384.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.