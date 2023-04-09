Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $91.45 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

