Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

