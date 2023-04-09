Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.