Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $73.86.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.