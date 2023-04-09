Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 255 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,742 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.
In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
