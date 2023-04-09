Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 63 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.32. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

