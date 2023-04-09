Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 110.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,251,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $72.56 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

