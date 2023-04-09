Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Pool by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pool by 50.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,373,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $32,873,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 5,133.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.18.

Pool Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $326.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

