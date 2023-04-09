Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 491 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

