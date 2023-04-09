Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

