ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,098 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,668. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.