Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

