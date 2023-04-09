SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $259.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.29.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.87.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

