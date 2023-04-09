Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

