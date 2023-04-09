Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

