Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.