ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,622 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

