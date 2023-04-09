Sigma Planning Corp Has $555,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

