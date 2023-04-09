Sigma Planning Corp Has $686,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $109.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average of $107.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $334,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 218,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,621,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $334,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 218,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,621,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,785 shares of company stock valued at $298,955,908 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.