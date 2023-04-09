Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,687 shares of company stock worth $47,155,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

