Sigma Planning Corp Invests $582,000 in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTA. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $407,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

CTA stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.