Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $575,000 Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBMF. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,458,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,930,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,032,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,442,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,608,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DBMF opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

