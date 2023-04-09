Sigma Planning Corp Sells 75 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $407.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.33 and a 200-day moving average of $323.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.43 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $476.11.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,519 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,006. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

