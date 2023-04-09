Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 187 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 3.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $167.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

