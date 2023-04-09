Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

SWN stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile



Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

