SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

