Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stake Lessened by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $34.47 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

