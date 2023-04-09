Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

