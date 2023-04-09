Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,500 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 1.2 %

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.06%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Further Reading

