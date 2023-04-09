Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 1,368 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

A stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

