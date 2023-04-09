Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 10,030 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PG&E by 1,255.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

