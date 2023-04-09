Stephens Inc. AR Has $147,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $59,000.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $2,706,088. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $95.58.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

