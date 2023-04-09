Stephens Inc. AR Has $215,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

