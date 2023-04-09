Stephens Inc. AR Has $219,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,927,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

