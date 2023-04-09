Stephens Inc. AR Has $224,000 Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.