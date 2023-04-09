Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,582,259 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,582,259 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

