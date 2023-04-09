Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,821 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

