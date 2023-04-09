Stephens Inc. AR Takes $208,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

