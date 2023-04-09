Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 131 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day moving average of $184.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.